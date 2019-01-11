Ryding becomes Britain’s best World Cup skier

Dave Ryding has become Britain’s most successful World Cup alpine skier after finishing second at the New Year’s Day event in Oslo.

It followed his runner-up position at Kitzbuhel two years ago, which was Britain’s first alpine World Cup podium place since Konrad Bartelski achieved it in 1981.

Davina Galica is the only other British skier with two World Cup two top-three finishes, claiming two thirds in 1968.

“I will look back at the end of my career and see where I’m at,” the 32-year-old Lancastrian said, following his performance in the parallel slalom.

“But I just want to keep working, keep learning, keep getting better and maybe – you never know – maybe go that one step more.

“The depth in men’s slalom is crazy at the moment, but if I keep putting myself in the position then maybe one day I will pick it up.”