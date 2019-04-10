Shaun clocks up back to back wins as Trawden AC runners are out in force

Trawden AC runners have been out in force again – testing themselves in everything from sprint races to full marathons.

And star billing goes to Shaun Heys who emerged as the winner of the second running of the Brun Valley Trail 10k race in Burnley on Sunday.

Having won the first round of the #DoingitforLaura 5k series on the previous Wednesday, Heys was in top gear all the way to win by almost a minute in Burnley on Sunday.

The action all started in midweek when David McCabe was the first of the Trawden runners home in the Peter Hartley Liver Hill Fell Race.

Adrian Blackledge, Mick Dobson and Sean Fitzpatrick were the next runners home and there were also strong finishes from John McDonald, Dawn Tibbs, Gavin O’Connor, Paul Marsden, Jo Perry, Julie Townson, Ian Hothersall, Gary Sutcliffe, David Greenwood, Emma Walker, Louise Preston, Robert Smith, Elaine Corcoran, Colin Smith, Tracy Parkinson and Gillian Greenwood.

The following night saw Heys lead everyone home in the first of the sprint series at the Steven Burke Sports Hub – Martin Greenwood finishing second ahead of Stan Stephenson with Abby Stratton, Alice Fleming and Jenny McAndrew the pick of the lady runners.

Most of the Saturday action was fell running with Adam Wallwork, Lucy Beresford and John Carman completing the Coledale Horseshoe race and a large contingent taking part in the Blubberhouses 25 mile event – the Trawden runners in action in the latter being Jamie McIlvenny, Mark Storey, David Fort, Craig Storozuk, Paul Marsden, Elaine Corcoran, Stuart Hayton, Chris Campbell, Tony Hall, Fiona Hall, Tony Macro, Vicky Heys and Julia Hartley.

The popular Pendle Fell Race also doubled up as the Lancashire championships with leading Red Rose runners qualifying for the inter-counties championships.

In the senior races Fionnuala Swann bagged herself a county call up in her age category while there were also strong performances from David McCabe, Frazer Durris, Neil Hutchinson, Sean Fitzpatrick, Stephen Whitaker, Jo Perry, John McDonald, Louise Preston and Stephen Scrivener.

And in the junior races there were podium places for Noah Russell, Erin O’Connor, Joel Fitzpatrick, Harry Jordan, Callum Singleton, Isabelle Perry, Agatha Taylor, Stan Stephenson, Harry Smith and William Walker.

Sunday saw most runners return to the road with Adam Holda finishing 22nd on the Bonn Marathon and Tony Quinn flying solo at the Fleetwood 10k.

At the Manchester Marathon club chairman Paul Brown completed his 98th marathon and chalked up a new PB of just inside 2:56 in the process.

Kevin Salter also broke the three-hour mark and there were also solid runs from Ricky Milne, Dennis Smith, David Lord, Darran Stobbs, Tony Robinson, Joanne Brown and Mark Walsh.

Martin Greenwood claimed a top 10 finish in the Darwen Heritage Half Marathon as David Howard claimed the V6o prize for the third successive year.

Matthew John Little and Tom Cosway were the next Trawden runners to complete the undulating race and the others locals in action were Adam Howard, Ian Hothersall, Lee Ford, David Greenwood, Ian Barton, Gemma Carson, Joe Edmundson, Pam Buckel, Lindsey Whitham, Gillian Greenwood, Kate Taylor, Suzanne Davies and Diane Ford.

The biggest turnout of the weekend was for the Brun Valley event where Stephen Hartley was also a top 10 finisher and there were great efforts from Daz Horner and Sean Fitzpatrick.

John McDonald was next home and the remainder of the Trawden contingent in action was Allan Boult, Ashley Eastwood, Pip Larter, Colin Smith, Sarah Roberts, Jack Betts, Edward Lee, Andy Lamb, Robert Smith, Steven Taylor, Louane Frances, Kevin Betts, Linda Ensby, David Bailey, Alan Wilkinson, Jackie Allen, Lesley Brooks, David Pickles, Donna Lord, Alan Deed, Miriam Bailey, Elaine Holdsworth, Julie Bithell, Sue Passmore, Lawrence Taylor, Tricia Beesley, Nigel Bullock, Liz McArdle, Yvonne McNamara, Vikki Greenwood, Kerry Cooper and Tracy Deed.