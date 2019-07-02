Snatch, Gangs of New York, This is England, Boardwalk Empire and Line of Duty actor could be first of many celebrity supporters for Earby boxer Josh Holmes

Stephen Graham may be the first celebrity to lend his support to super-lightweight boxer Joshua Holmes, but the Liverpudlian star of the silver screen could be the first of many.

The Snatch, Gangs of New York, This is England, Boardwalk Empire and Line of Duty actor has already pledged his allegiance to the up-and-coming Phoenix Camp fighter, vowing to be ringside for one of his contests in the near future.

Josh Holmes was relentless over the four rounds against Dylan Draper

And the 45-year-old, nominated for a British Independent Film Award for best supporting actor as well as a British Academy Television Award and RTS Award for best actor, also requested a seat to be reserved in his name when Holmes makes it to Madison Square Garden.

Graham, who will star alongside Tom Hanks in upcoming war film 'Greyhound', wasn't spotted at Colne Muni on Sunday as Holmes made light work of Essex journeyman Dylan Draper, but hundreds of fans witnessed the 23-year-old make it two from two as a professional.

Draper, a last minute replacement following Michael Isaac Carrero's withdrawal, had been installed to make life hard for the headliner, who was stationed in Hollywood two years ago when sparring one-time WBA Super World Featherweight title challenger Chris Avelos at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym.

The 37-year-old, from Braintree, was known to be a durable, but defensive fighter, who had only been stopped once in 36 contests.

He was taller than Holmes, naturally heavier then him, but he barely laid a glove on the former Crosshills ABC and Eastburn ABC pugilist in what was another stylish and polished performance.

After being given the nod by referee Jamie Kirkpatrick, Holmes said: "I think it was a good performance. It was a little bit frustrating, but I picked up the win which is the most important thing.

"I was buzzing and the crowd was loud. The fans definitely brought the noise. My supporters are crazy and in a small hall like this the noise just echoes.

"I'd been getting a lot of good sparring throughout camp, but it was a last minute change of opponent.

"I think that showed because he was tucking up a lot; I would have liked him to throw a lot more so that I had the opportunity to counter. I hurt him early on and he went defensive from there.

"It was frustrating because I'm not used to that. I've been having some tough sparring sessions with some good lads.

"They have been throwing a lot of shots at me and that's when I'm at my best. They're missing because I'm slipping and counter punching, but he didn't really do that.

"I hurt him early on the head and then hurt him with a body shot so I was mixing it up a lot. I just tried to relax and take it step by step. There wasn't too much movement because he wasn't coming back at me, but I was happy with it."

Holmes, who once again walked in to Madness track 'One Step Beyond', was untouchable, elusive and landed shots at will.

A beautiful uppercut in the first set the tone, a sumptuous right hand in the second round excited those spectating while his movement, from head-to-toe, thrilled coach Robert Rimmer in his corner.

Holmes seemed as comfortable operating in a southpaw stance as he did leading with his left hand, cutting off the ring to dominate on the front foot, both hands constantly employed, head always moving and brain endlessly engaged.

It was effortless, excitingly natural and, at times, almost as though somebody ringside had been controlling his movement using a joystick.

"That's what I like to do," he said. "I've been working with Rob [Rimmer] and we've been switching styles a lot, trying knew things.

"Fights like this and opponents like that are where you get the opportunity to try knew things. It was a perfect opportunity for me to learn.

"I was trying to cut it off, but he was moving a lot. He was grabbing hold a lot as well. I tried cutting the ring off as best I could.

"In my mind I can always do better, but I'm happy with it overall. I've developed so much. We're trying knew things in training day in, day out.

"Rob understands how I fight and he's not trying to change anything drastically. He's adapting things and perfecting how I box.

"In the amateurs I was just going forward with my head down, but since I joined Rob I'm relaxing so much more, boxing so much better and looking for my shots. I'm improving so much.

"I believe I am different and I bring something more exciting to the table. I will always be entertaining; slipping, moving and putting good shots together. I don't just unload with my chin down, I'm more exciting to watch."