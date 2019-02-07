There’s ‘snow’ stopping brave Trawden Athletics Club runners

Trawden Athletic Club runners were out in force over the weekend - taking on some epic events and some old favourites.

Saturday saw club chairman Paul Brown win the 30 mile Pie and Pint Ultra organised by It’s Grim Up North Running in Pateley Bridge. The route had almost 1,800 feet of climb and also saw David Fort and Mark Storey finish in the top seven of a tough race.

On the same day and still in Yorkshire, club members were tackling the Wadsworth Trog, a 19 mile fell race with over 3,600 feet of ascent.

Martin Greenwood, Shaun Heys and Craig Storozuk were the first TAC members home, closely followed by Mick Dobson. Andrew Fairburn, Susie Pedder and Gavin O’Connor.

Still on Saturday and many of the local parkruns were cancelled, but 28 members did manage to find one - mainly at Pendle were a special winter route is in place in case of snow and ice and where young Stan Stephenson claimed second place.

Sunday saw almost 40 members in road race action of a variety of sorts.

Dale Grimshaw was seventh and first V40 in the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon, Joe Edmondson took on the four laps of the Run Aintree Half Marathon and David Lord was also flying solo as he ran the 10k in Dewsbury.

The biggest turnout was at the Blackburn Winter Warmer where Simon Smith and Daniel Pearson both claimed top 25 finishes and David Howard won the V60 category.

The other Trawden runners in action were John McDonald, Karen Driver, Lucy Brown, Dawn Tibbs, Mark Walsh, Tony Quinn, Rob Scott, Lee Ford, Helen Beech, Colin Smith, Andy Lamb, Ian Barton, Pamela Buckel, Kate Taylor, Diane Ford, Elaine Holdsworth and Tricia Beesley.

And the ever-popular Mad Dog 10k in Southport saw 14 members manage to beat the race for entries and make it to the start line to be sent on their way by Liverpool and England football legend John Barnes.

Darren Parkinson managed a massive PB to lead the local runners home ahead of Edward Lee who also recorded a PB on the day. Tony Robinson was not far behind, with Gary Sutcliffe and Lady-Gill Robinson in close attendance. The other Trawden runners making the most of a great day out were Tracy Parkinson, David Bailey, Marie Fisher, Claire Whittaker, Maxine Betts, Alan Deed, Miriam Bailey, Jeanette Sutcliffe and Tracy Deed.