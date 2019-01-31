Tom Cosway leads Trawden AC runners home in tough Pendle challenge

Trawden Athletic Club members battled high winds and freezing temperatures – as well as Pendle Hill – for the second race of the winter series on Sunday.

Forth-three members took on the short, sharp Pendleton Fell Race to raise funds for the #doingitforlaura appeal.

And Tom Cosway extended his fine run of form by claiming first place ahead of Martin Greenwood and Shaun Heys.

Kerrie-Anne Bretherton was the first lady home, finishing ahead of Dawn Tibbs and Victoria Rogan.

The challenge continues next month with a new race – a 10k road challenge on country lanes close to the Shooters Arms in Nelson.

On the same day Dave Lord finished 26th overall in the St Anne’s 10-mile road race.

On Saturday, 74 club members were in parkrun action.

Over half of them were at Pendle parkrun where Nicola Nuttall was first lady home for the 53rd time.