Town waiting on injured duo

There were plusses and minuses as Barnoldswick Town warmed up for tomorrow’s big kick-off with an encouraging 1-1 draw against Bet Victor First Division North side Clitheroe.

Summer signing Joe Noblet gave Town a sixth-minute lead, only for former Colne striker Conor Gaul to net a late leveller for Phil Brown’s side.

Town boss Matt Barnes was pleased with what he saw before tomorrow’s North West Counties League Premier Division opener at home to Congleton Town, but he has injury concerns over new signing Chris Turner and prolific marksman Zack Dale.

Barnes said: “Clitheroe are a really good side, I think they’ll do well this season, but I think we were the better side for 60 minutes.

“We are asking them to play a certain way this year, and it’s apparent they’ve taken it on board.

“I was pleased with all aspects, a really controlled performance and really threatening.

“Hopefully teams will be worried about us, rather than us being worried about teams this season.”

Former Accrington Stanley man Turner is a doubt for tomorrow’s game, having come off after quarter of an hout against Clitheroe, while Dale – the league’s top scorer with 43 last season – pulled up in the warm up.

Barnes said: “Chris Turner has a tight quad, he’ll be touch and go to be honest, we’ll reassess him and see what the physio says.

“Zack pulled up in the warm up as well, so probably a couple of days too soon for him.”

Town follow up the first game at the Silentnight Stadium with a trip to Charnock Richard on Tuesday night.