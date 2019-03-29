Trawden AC celebrate a superb year

Trawden AC celebrated some remarkable achievements at the annual presentation night on Saturday.

Club chairman Paul Brown was voted athlete of the year, and also won the achievement award for completing the Brathay 10 in 10 - 10 marathons around Windermere on successive days.

Appropriately he collected the award on the same day as completing the Gin Pit Marathon - his 97th race over that distance.

Dawn Tibbs was female athlete of the year, Martin Greenwood was most improved runner and Jordan Strachan best newcomer.

The team of the year award went to the four runners – Nicola Nuttall, David Howard, Dennis Smith and Jean Baistow – who ran for England in the English Marathon Masters event in Chester; junior team manager Paula Walsh won the Spirit of the Club award; Diane Ford received the Gerry McCabe Endeavour Award and Jamie McIlvenny collected the Chairman’s Award.

Juniors Stan Stephenson, Charlotte Robertshaw, Matty Fleming, Joss Waiting, Harry Beechey and Abby Stratton won the winter championships.

The coaches’ awards went to Erin O’Connor, Maisie Storozuk, Ava Wright, Rhys Marsden, George Camara, Isabel Holt and Ellis Singleton.

Charlotte Robertshaw and Stan Stephenson won the newcomer awards; Joss Waiting and Matty Fleming were most improved; Harry Smith was athlete of the year and Abby Stratton won the Spirit of the Club Award.

There were also commitment awards for Ruby Fort, Callum Singleton, Aggie Taylor, Callum Osborne, Tamzin Osborne, Leah Harvey, Paige Singleton, Ben Stratton, William Walker, Oliver Brown, Isobel Beechey and Joshua Blackledge.

Adam Holda and Gary Barwell both set new PBs in the Wilmslow Water Half Marathon on Sunday – Adam dipping under 80 minutes for the first time.

Shaun Taylor, Katie Lomas and Jenny McAndrew performed well in the Cheshire 10k while Claire Whittaker and Dan Grundy ran the Canalathon at Rochdale over 50k and 100k respectively.

John McDonald, who completed his 250th parkrun the previous day, was first Trawden runner in the Garstang Gallop with David Cummings, Colin Smith and Alan Wilkinson also running well, and Peter Stobbs, Fionnuala Swann, Lucy Brown and Vic Rogan all performed well in the Heptonstall Fell Race.