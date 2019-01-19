Trawden AC host record-breaking cross-country

Trawden Athletic Club hosted a record-breaking cross country event at Towneley on Saturday.

The Mid Lancs Cross Country League stages several events over the winter months with Trawden taking charge of the Towneley round.

And on Saturday a record-breaking 961 runners took part, eclipsing the previous record of 862, set in 2016, by almost 100 runners.

Once again the juniors stole the show with the Under 11 boys and girls both winning their team events.

Stan Stephenson won the boys’ race with Harry Smith and Tristan Fitzpatrick completing the team while Charlotte Robertshaw, Isabelle Perry and Tamzin Osborne were the winning girls.

The Under 13s girls’ team of Joss Waiting, Isabel Holt and Eve Hartley claimed second spot while William Walker, Matthew Fleming and Callum Osborne were third in the boys’ race.

Abigail Stratton, Ellie Singleton and Amerlia Digdale were fifth in the under 15s girls’ event, Harry Beechey, Rhys Marsden and Sims Joe McKenzie taking sixth in the boys’ race.

The ladies A team of Jenny McAndrew, Julie Townson and Caroline Fleming were 21st and 13th in the V35 race and the B team of Nicola Regan, Helen Beech and Claire Storozuk were 26th.

Julie, Caroline and Linda Zagorski were 10th in the V45 race and Julie, Linda and Sue Passmore were third in the V55 event.

Martin Greenwood, Paul Brown, Tom Cosway, Jamie Osborne, Adrian Blackledge and Stephen Hartley secured 16th place in the men’s race while the B team of Fraser Snape, Kevin Fenton-Clough, David Howard, John McDonald, Stephen White and Lee Ford were 30th.

Paul, Jamie, Adrian and Fraser were 10th in the V40 race; Fraser, David and John were 11th in the V50 race and David, Stephen White and Lawrence Taylor were sixth in the V60 event.

Earlier in the day 50 Trawden members took part in parkruns across the region, the majority of them at Pendle where Shaun Heys was the winner.

Sunday saw Jordan Strachan narrowly miss out on a podium finish at the East Lancashire Hospice 10k event in Great Harwood as he finished fourth.

Tom Cosway came home 25th, David Howard was third in the V60 category and Allan Boult also secured a top 100 finish.

In the ladies’ race there were top 50 finishes for Katie Lomas, Jenny McAndrew, Helen Beech and Cheryl Louise Ellis and the Trawden contingent was made up of Rob Scott, Lee Ford, Duncan Edwards, Andy Lamb, Steven Taylor, Jack Betts, Victoria Russell, Karen Windle, Maxine Betts, Nigel Bullock, Michelle Hall, Tricia Beesley and Gavin O’Connor.

And four club members were in action in the Stanbury Splash Fell Race, John McDonald leading the locals home ahead of Victoria Rogan, Louise Preston and Fiona Pudge.