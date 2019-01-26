Trawden AC runner Stuart Hayton goes above and beyond at Winter Wander

Long distance running was the focus for Trawden AC members at the weekend.

The longest distance covered was over 26.5 miles when Stuart Hayton took part in the Hardwick Park Winter Wander in Stockton-on-Tees on Sunday.

Runners taking part in the event can complete as many laps of the Hardwick parkrun course as they like and Stuart did 18 to go beyond full marathon distance.

The previous day, 21 members took part in The Hebden 22, an epic event in the rolling hills surrounding Hebden Bridge.

Claire Whittaker was running in the club stripes for the first time, completing the gruelling event alongside Deborah Stevenson and the other Trawden runners to complete the race were Helen Buchan, David and Alex Fort, Claire and Craig Storozuk, James and Roxanne McIlvenny; Gavin O’Connor, Louise Preston, Nicola Regan, Stephen Whitaker, Elaine Corcoran, Mick Dobson, Mark Storey, Martin Greenwood, Jennifer Garside, Pip Larter, Chell Brooks and Joanne Brown.

Adam Howard and Verity Brown travelled further afield to take part in the Buff Winter Trail half-marathon in Wales on the same day, while on Sunday the attention turned to a road half-marathon.

David Howard was the first Trawden runner home in the Inskip Half Marathon event and also claimed the V60 category prize.

And there were also strong finishes from John McDonald, Dawn Tibbs, Sean Cole, Mark Walsh – who claimed a PB for the distance – Lee Ford, Graham Denney, Joe Edmundson, Linda Ensby, Ian Barton, Suzanne Davies and Diane Ford.

Saturday also saw 66 Trawden members in parkrun action.

The majority of them were at Pendle parkrun where Shaun Heys and Isabel Hartley were the first finishers.