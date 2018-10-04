Trawden AC runners are up to the ultra challenge

Trawden Athletic Club runners were out in force over the weekend in a variety of events.

Star billing this week goes to David Fort and Craig Storozuk who entered the inaugural Tri-island Running’s Ultra- Marathon.

The 50 mile course took in the whole of the Furness Perninsula and covered a variety of terrain including rocky beaches, sand dunes, asphalt cycleways and country trail routes.

The Trawden pair finished in 8 hours, 54 minutes and 18 seconds to claim joint third place.

Saturday also saw the ever-popular Thieveley Pike Fell race on the hills above Cliviger.

Simon Smith was first Trawden runner home closely followed by Andrew Fairburn and Fionnuala Swann who was the fourth lady finisher and first in the FV45 category.

Other Trawden runners to finish the challenging route were Ian Hollas, John McDonald, Helen Beech and Phil Simpson. Trawden runners set off in a variety of different directions on Sunday.

The furthest away from home were Tracey and Darren Parkinson, Elizabeth and Matt Allison and Mark McConville who completed the half marathon at the Glencoe Marathon Gathering.

Closer to home Graham Rose finished 23rd overall in the City of Preston 10k; Nicola Nuttall was first lady home in the 45-49 age category; Helen Beech registered a new PB for the distance of 50:45 and there were also good finishes from Ed Lee, Andy Lamb and Phil Simpson.

The Littleborough 10k on Sunday was the latest of the club championship races for Trawden runners and Adam Holda was the pick of the club’s entrants with a ninth place finish.

Matthew Little and Michael Wrigley secured top 40 finishes and David Howard was first in the V60 category.

Other club runners in action were Sean Fitzpatrick, John McDonald, Sean Cole, Dawn Tibbs, Emma Walker, Colin Smith, Sarah Roberts, David Greenwood, Elaine Corcoran, David Pickles and Elouise Pemberton.

Closer to home Chris O’Brien and Suzanne Davies picked up age category prizes in the Burnley Fire Station 10k and there were also excellent runs from Mark Fawcett, Isabal Haartley, Graham Denney, Linda Ensby, Deborah Stevenson and Matthew Fenney.