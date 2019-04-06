Trawden AC runners aren’t afraid of the dark

Trawden AC runners turned out in large numbers for two recent races.

It started last week when the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team organised the Pendle Hill Dark Dash.

As the name suggests, the race from Barley to the trip point and back again was done in the dark.

And Trawden runner Paul Oldham was delighted to be the third runner home.

Tom Cosway was the next of the Trawden runners followed by Frazer Durris, Neil Hutchinson, James Crook, Adrian Blackledge, Fionnuala Swann, Daniel Bolton, Vic Rogan, Dawn Tibbs, Allan Boult, Julie Townson, Paul Marsden, Adam Howard, Gary Sutcliffe, David Greenwood, Mark Goff, Elaine Corcoran, Stuart Hayton, Verity Brown, Tracy Parkinson and Mark Walsh.

Trawden members then turned their attention to the 14 miles race around Coniston on Saturday where David McCabe, David Lord and Adrian Blackledge all featured in the top 100 of the popular race.

Sean Fitzpatrick was next home ahead of David Howard who was second in the V60 category, Adam Howard and Mark Duerden.

Julie Townson was third in the V55 group and the rest of the strong contingent of Trawden runners was Stuart Hayton, John McDonald, Allan Boult, Sean Cole, Mark Walsh, Graham Denney, Elaine Corcoran, Liz Allison, Linda Ensby, Suzanne Davies and Matt Allison.