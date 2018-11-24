Trawden AC take on all terrain!

Road, fell, trail and cross country races were on the Trawden AC agenda at the weekend.

On Saturday, chairman Paul Brown completed his 90th marathon, finishing sixth in the Kirkstall Abbey Trail, which also saw strong performances from Alex Fort, Claire Storozuk, Joanne Brown and Michelle Brooks.

And 24 members completed the near 17-mile Tour of Pendle fell race – one of the toughest races in the area with over 5,000 feet of ascent – with Jim Garside just missing out on a top 50 finish and Fionnuala Swan, Fiona Hall and Kerrie-Anne Betherton securing the ladies’ team prize. The other TAC members to complete the challenge were Tom Cosway, Andrew Fairburn, Dale Grimshaw, Frazer Durris, Martin Greenwood, Shaun Heys, Craig Storozuk, David Fort, James Crook, Matthew Little, Mark Storey, Jamie McIlvenny, Kevin Fenton-Clough, Jenny Garside, Gavin O’Connor, John McDonald, Ian Hothersall, David Greenwood, Paul Marsden and Mick Dobson.

Adam Wallwork unselfishly gave up his own race, running back to race headquarters to ensure rescue teams could find an injured runner.

In the Red Rose Cross Country League at Marl Pits, Harry Smith won the Under 11s boys’ race with Tristan Fitzpatrick and Freddie Holland also in the top six to win the team event, while Charlotte Robertshaw, Isabelle Perry and Leah Harvey were third girls’ team.

Matthew Fleming, Callum Osborne and Ben Stratton were second Under 13s boys’ team; Eve Hartley, Anna Whiteside and Isobel Beechey were sixth in the Under 13s girls, and Abigail Stratton, Amelia Dugdale and Ellie Singleton fifth Under 15s girls.

Helen Buchan, Dawn Tibbs and Katie Lomas were ninth-best ladies’ team, and fourth in the veterans’ race.

Paul Oldham, Simon Smith, Paul Redman, Adrian Blackledge, John Robertshaw and Stephen Hartley were seventh in the men’s race, with Oldham, Redman, Blackledge and Robertshaw sixth in the veterans’ race.

Fifty-one members took part in eight parkruns. Jasmine Aherne won the ladies’ race at Burnley and Andy Lamb was furthest afield when he ran the Lake Joondalup event in Australia.

Sunday saw Peter Stobbs compete in the Peak Raid three-hour navigation race, and Mark Pemberton ran the 13 Arches Trail Half Marathon. Graham Denney completed his 105th half marathon – his ninth at Conwy – with Katie Lomas, Tanya Bunkham and Linda Ensby. Graham Rose and Sean Cole completed the Preston 10 Mile Road Race, while Chris Quigley, John McDonald and Colin Smith ran the Chorley Fire Station 10k.