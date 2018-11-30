Trawden Athletics Club youngsters steal the show

Some of the best runners in the country converged on Liverpool on Saturday with places in the British Athletics team for next month’s European Cross Country Championships in Holland up for grabs.

And again it was the youngsters from Trawden AC who stole the show.

Stan Stephenson was second in the Under 11 boys’ race, with Harry Smith sixth and Harry Jordan 25th; Joss Waiting, Eve Hartley and Isabel Holt ran well in the Under 11s girls’ event; Abigail Stratton, Amelia Dugdale and Ellie Singleton were the pick of the Under 15s’ girls, with Harry Beechey giving a strong performance in the Under 15s’ boys, and Jasmine Aherne was the pick of the Under 17s girls.

In the men’s race, Jamie Osborne, Adrian Blackledge, David Howard, John McDonald, Chris O’Brien and Allan Boult were the leading Trawden runners with Katie Lomas, Dawn Tibbs, Julie Townson, Caroline Fleming, Jenny McAndrew and Jen Townson putting in strong team runs in the ladies’ race.

One of the most eagerly-anticipated events of the running calendar followed on Sunday with the Lee Mills Fell Relay at Stacksteads.

The testing 10.7km route sees teams of four running in relay format. Kevin Salter, Mark Storey, Paul Redman and David Fort were 18th team, with Jamie McIlvenny, Craig Storozuk, Adam Wallwork and James Crook 20th.

Shaun Heys, Martin Greenwood and Kevin Fenton-Clough were 38th and there were also good performances from the ladies teams – Claire Storozuk, Lucy Brown, Emily O’Connor and Vic Rogan, and Tracy Parkinson, Karen Windle, Elaine Corcoran and Liz Allison.

Also on Sunday, the Kong Mini Mountain Marathon series concluded with a four-hour race in Derbyshire with Mick Dobson and Kerrie-Anne Bretherton winning the mixed veteran 40 category, to earn a series win.

Fionnuala Swan and Fiona Hall were fifth, to earn them a seventh in the series.

Saturday saw the Wesham 10k with David Lord claiming 32nd and the V55 prize and Robert Smith making a welcome return to racing, and on Sunday Stephanie McArdle-Watson put in a strong performance in the Wilmslow 10k.

Saturday also saw more than 60 Trawden runners in parkrun action - the majority at Pendle, where Adam Holda was second and Isabel Hartley first lady and the furthest afield being Linda Ensby and Graham Denney at the Western Springs event in New Zealand.