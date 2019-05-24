Trawden chairman Paul joins select band

Trawden Athletic Club chairman Paul Brown joined a select band of runners on Sunday.

He was joined by a large contingent of clubmates for the Asics Windermere Marathon.

And when he crossed the finishing line it was the 100th time he had run the marathon distance.

For the race which saw him inducted into the 100 Marathon Club, Paul ran with his wife Joanne, and they crossed the finishing line with children Daniel and Jessica joining in the fun.

Paul, who is also event director at Pendle parkrun, is no stranger to the Windermere event as last year he successfully completed the Brathay 10 in 10 – running the Windermere event 10 times on successive days and winning each one.

On Sunday 25 other Trawden runners ran alongside their chairman while other club members found vantage points along the 26 mile route to cheer him along.

Many of the members were running their first ever marathons in a show of support for their chairman while others took advantage of the excellent running conditions to record personal best times.

Adam Holda and Martin Greenwood both finished in the top 15 and Tom Cosway was in the top 100 finishers.

The other Trawden members in action were Adrian Blackledge, Mark Duerden, Sean Cole, Ian Hothersall, Elaine Corcoran, David Greenwood, Verity Brown, Liz Allison, Lee Ford, Graham Denney, Gillian Greenwood, Linda Ensby, Joe Edmondson, Mark Walsh, Philip Murphy, Diane Ford, Suzanne Davies, Deborah Stevenson, Simon Lister, Mark Pemberton, Lynne Hawthornthwaite and Paul Roberts.

Shaun Heys continued his recent run of good form in the Great Manchester Run Half Marathon where he secured a top 40 finish in a race which also saw good runs from Joanne Lovick and Eloise Pemberton while Martin Hounslow and Laura Laycock completed the 10k.

The weekend started with the The Old County Tops Fell Race in the Lake District which covers 37 miles and involves around 10,000 feet of ascent.

The Race starts in Great Langdale and takes in the tops of Helvellyn, Scafell Pike and Coniston before returning to Great Langdale, after which the competitors are fed and watered.

Trawden is usually represented in the event and this year Craig Storozuk ran with former clubmate David Fort while Jim Garside partnered Andy Haworth.

Also on Saturday, John McDonald was the leading Trawden runner in the Sowerby Scorcher, finishing ahead of Robert Smith and Colin Smith.

And in midweek Mick Dobson was the leading Trawden runner in the tough Mearley Clough race on Pendle Hill.

Mick Brankin, Kerrie-anne Bretherton and Damian Brankin all ran well and there were also good finishes from Vic Rogan, John McDonald, Louise Preston, Stephen Scrivener and Karen Windle.