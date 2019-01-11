Trawden duo celebrate county cross country call

Trawden AC runners Will Walker and Joss Waiting will represent Lancashire in the inter counties cross country championships in Loughborough in March.

And they could be joined by Jasmine Aherne who is on standby for the event.

Will was second in the Under 13s boys race at the Lancashire Cross Country Championships in Blackburn on Saturday to earn his county call, with Joss fifth in the same age group and making the girls’ team.

The top six in each race qualify to run for the Red Rose county, and Jasmine is now waiting to see if she will be elevated to the county team having finished seventh in the Under 17s girls race.

On a good day for the Trawden club at Witton Park, Harry Smith won the Under 11s race and was joined by Freddie Holland, Tristan Fitzpatrick and Harry Jordan to claim silver in the team race.

In the same age group, the girls team of Charlotte Robertshaw, Isabelle Perry, Tamzin Osborne and Leah Harvey went one better to land team gold.

Will Walker was joined by Matthew Fleming, Callum Osborne and Ben Stratton and Trawden claimed fourth in the Under 13s race; the girls - Joss, Isabel Holt, Eve Hartley and Gemma Kenniford going one better in the same age group.

In the ladies’ race Fionnuala Swann, Dawn Tibbs, Katie Lomas and Jenny McAndrew finishewd eighth with Fionnuala, Dawn and Katie taking fourth in the veterans’ race.

And the combined efforts of Tom Cosway, Mick Dobson, Adrian Blackledge, Stephen Hartley, Sean Fitzpatrick and David Howard saw Trawden to 11th in the men’s race with Mick, Adrian, Stephen and David taking seventh in the veterans’ race.

The following day saw several club runners in half marathon action.

Elaine Corcoran was the lone Trawden runner at the new Holcombe Howler event and Dale Grimshaw was the first Trawden runner home in the Central Lancashire New Year event. David Lord was first home in the V55 category and there were also good performances from Chris Quigley, Graham Denney and Ian Barton.

On Saturday almost 70 club members were in parkrun action - the majority at Pendle where Martin Greenwood claimed his second win and the furthest afield being Anne Clarke in Milan.