Trawden juniors steal headlines on a busy weekend

On a day when club chairman Paul Brown was the joint winner of The Grim Marathon at Blubberhouses and Dale Grimshaw ran sub-40 minutes in the Cheshire 10k, it was the Trawden AC junior runners who again stole the headlines.

The second round of the Red Rose Cross Country League was held in Bolton.

And the Under 11 and Under 13 boys again won their team events.

Stan Stephenson, Harry Smith and Tristan Fitzpatrick finished first, second and fourth to make sure of the Under 11 prize, and the combined efforts of Matthew Fleming, Callum Osborne and Ben Stratton were enough for Under 13s success.

Charlotte Robertshaw won the Under 11 girls race with Leah Harvey and Tamzin Osborne helping the team into third place; Joss Waiting, Isabel Holt and Isobel Beechey secured fifth place in the Under 13 girls and Abigail Stratton, Ellie Singleton and Amelia Dugdale took fourth place in the Under 15 girls.

In the senior races Helen Buchan, Katie Lomas and Dawn Tibbs secured 11th place in the ladies’ race and eighth in the lady veterans, while Martin Greenwood, Simon Smith, Jamie Osborne, David Lord, John Robertshaw and Adrian Blackledge were ninth in the men’s racer with Osborne, Lord, Robertshaw and Blackledge in the same position in the veterans race.

The following day Dave Lord claimed a category win in the Run Bolton Abbey 10-miler which also saw strong performances from Matthew Rickaby and Jon Edmondson. Stuart Brown, Gemma Carson, Lee Ford, Diane Ford, Julie Brear and Marianne Eyers competed in the 10k race while their were good performances from Jordan Strachan, Simon Strachan, Lynne Hawthornthwaite and Paul Roberts in the half marathon.

The Windmill 10k in Lytham on Remembrance Sunday is always a popular race for Trawden runners - and 15 turned out on Sunday.

Edward Lee, Marie Fisher and Julie Bythell all claimed PBs and there were first club runs for Paul Taylor and David Barnes.

Graham Denney was first Trawden runner home and the others in action were Richard Milne, Tony Robinson, Lady-Gill Robinson, Steve Taylor, Linda Ensby, Victoria Russell, Liz Shaw, Nigel Bullock and Suzanne Davies.