Trawden quintet earn county vests

Five Trawden AC junior members will swap their #GoFasterStripes for Lancashire county vests after successfully winning through to the Red Rose team.

Clubs from all over the county converged on the Witton Park Arena in Blackburn on Saturday for the Lancashire Cross Country Championships.

And by the end of a busy afternoon, Stan Stephenson, Harry Smith, Ben Stratton, William Walker and Isabel Holt had all qualified to represent their county in the UK Inter Counties Championships, which take place in Loughborough in March.

The day started with the Under 11 boys claiming second place, thanks to the efforts of Oliver Brown, who was third, George Camara, William McCash and Joel Fitzpatrick.

The Under 11s girls were also second as Isabelle Perry, Agatha Taylor, Tamzin Osborne and Leah Harvey all ran well.

Stan Stephenson won the Under 13s’ boys’ race by the narrowest of margins from Harry Smith with Ben Stratton 4th and Tristan Fitzpatrick on the reserve list for Loughborough after finishing ninth.

The Under 13s girls were fifth after good runs from Isobel Beechey, Leila Smithurst, Gemma Kenniford and Lucy Murgatroyd will William Walker qualified to represent Lancashire in the Under 15s boys race after finishing sixth.

Isabel Holt was the first Trawden runner home as the Under 15s girls finished third, the rest of the qualifiers being Joss Waiting, Abigail Stratton and Emma Perry.

The ladies team were placed sixth thanks to the combined efforts of Joanne Perry, Louane Frances, Elaine Corcoran and Karen Windle - Joanne, Louane and Elaine securing sixth place in the veterans event.

And David McCabe was the first male runner home as the team finished in 11th place with Sean Fitzpatrick, Matthew Little, Adrain Blackledge, David Howard and Christ Atherton the other scorers and David, Matthew, Adrian and David claiming eighth place in the veterans.

Saturday also saw Paul Brown run to a top 10 finish in the Sir Titus Trot marathon, a race also successfully completed by Mark Pemberton and Simon Lister.

And the following day Shaun Heys claimed a half marathon PB as he raced to third place in the Central Lancashire Half Marathon. David Lord claimed the prize in the V55 category and there were also strong runs from Graham Denney and Ian Barton.