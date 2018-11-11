Trawden runners out in force again across the north

Trawden AC runners were out in force again on Sunday in a variety of different events.

The biggest turnout was for the Lancaster Half Marathon, the final race in the club championship series.

And Dawn Tibbs once again proved why she is a worthy winner of the ladies’ championship by being the first Trawden lady home in Lancaster.

Sean Fitzpatrick secured a top 100 finish to claim the gents’ championshiop and other Trawden runners in action included Sean Cole, Emma Walker, Stuart Brown, Graham Denney, Elaine Corcoran and Linda Ensby.

John McDonald was the first Trawden runner to complete the tough 8.4 mile Through the Villages event in Wheelton with David Howard also securing a top 100 finish and there were also good performances from Colin Smith and David Pickles.

The White Rose Ultra was also run on Sunday, much of the route covering the Kirkless Way.

Mark Storey opted for the 30-mile run and finished in the top 40.

And serial marathon runners Paul Brown and Dennis Smith were again in action at the Northern Jumble – a testing route based near the canal close to Huddersfield with over 900 feet of climb.

Paul, the club chairman and winner of each of the Brathay 10 in 10 races earlier in the year, finished third in the weekend event with Dennis also completing his third marathon since representing England at the distance in Cheshire at the start of October.

The previous day 78 Trawden members had been in action in various parkruns.

The majority were at Pendle parkrun where Stan Stephenson was second, David Fort third and Nicola Nuttall first lady for the 51st time.

And at Cliffe Castle parkrun in Keighley, Fionnuala Swann kept up her recent run of success by crossing the line as first lady.