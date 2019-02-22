Trawden runners sparkle in the dark in Darwen

Trawden AC runners were in action in a number of events over another busy weekend.

The action started on Friday night with the Mr Sparkles Dark Un - a five-mile night fell race organised by Darwen Dashers.

Gavin O’Connor was the first of the Trawden runners home, followed by Dawn Tibbs, Paul Marsden and Allan Boult.

The following day almost 80 Trawden runners were in action in parkruns.

Sam Cudworth, at Paradise Point in Australia, was the furthest from home, the majority ran either Pendle or Burnley and Jo Perry celebrated being first lady home at the event in Pwllheli.

Sunday’s events saw Dale Grimshaw win the Southampton Run For Chocolate 10k and Dave Lord was second V55 in the Great North West Half Marathon in Blackpool - an event which also saw strong finishes from Jonny Russell, Mark Fawcett, Joe Edmundson and Ian Barton.

A large contingent headed to Harewood House for the British Heart Foundation 10k trail race but the main focus of attention on Sunday was the new Shooters 6, the third leg of the club’s winter series which took in six miles of rolling roads around the Shooters Arms in Nelson.

Jordan Strachan was first home ahead of Shaun Heys and Adam Holda while Julie Townson was first lady with Dawn Tibbs second and Vic Rogan third.

The winter series concludes on Sunday with the Trawden 10.