Entertaining Earby fighter Josh Holmes extended his winning start in the pro ranks at Colne Muni.



The exciting 23-year-old beat Dylan Draper on points after dominating his second contest as a professional.

Josh Holmes out-pointed Dylan Draper at Colne Muni

After four rounds referee Jamie Kirkpatrick scored the bout 40-36 in Holmes' favour.

Here's the Phoenix Camp fighter's reaction.