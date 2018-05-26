Nelson lose out in county cup thriller

There was plenty of drama in a high-scoring fixture at Seedhill as Nelson exited the Lancashire Knockout Cup having lost more wickets in a tied game against Clifton.

The visitors, founder members of the Greater Manchester Cricket League, posted 257-6 after 45 overs had expired, a tally matched by the hosts only at the expense of three more wickets.

Nelson made a positive start, making the breakthrough with just four runs collected, but the partnership between captain Will Davidson and professional Gareth Cross added 135 runs for the second wicket.

The opener made 53 from 80 balls while the paid man added 88, including 14 fours and three sixes, before they both fell victim to Matthew Heap.

Sam Dorsey added another half-century to the equation and Joe McCann chipped in with 24 as the away side started to look home and dry.

However, an 86-run stand for the opening wicket between Lewis Bradley and Neil Thompson (29) gave the hosts hope.

Bradley added 58 for the second wicket alongside his professional Reeza Hendricks before departing on 72.

Nelson’s South African paid man survived 73 deliveries in making 86 and at that point they needed 12 runs from 10 balls to progress.

When Bradley hit Cross for four through cover, the home side required six runs from the final over.

However, despite getting to a stage where they needed two runs from three deliveries, they couldn’t quite get over the line.

Meanwhile, returning to Lancashire League action, Norden coasted to a 10-wicket win.

Greg Butterworth took 5-26, Chris Humphreys 3-31 and skipper Hashum Malik 2-12 to dismiss the home side for 110 with opener Bradley making 32.

Josh Tolley then hit a dozen boundaries in making an unbeaten 62 from 72 balls with Harvey Fitton hitting six fours and a six in an unbeaten 43 to see Norden home.

Nelson travel to Chatburn Road to take on defending champions Clitheroe on Sunday.