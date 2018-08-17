Nelson maintain their fine form

Nelson maintained their excellent form as they beat Middleton by six wickets at Seedhill to keep a firm grip on a top half position.

Russell Bradley won the toss against Middleton and elected to field, and the visitors were bowled out for a meagre 109.

Nelson had Middleton in deep trouble at 15-3 and 42-6, before Rhys Tierney top scored with 39 to help the Rochdale side post three figures.

He shared 27 with Danny Royle (18) for the seventh wicket, and 31 with Steven McGuinness (6), before being last man out, run out in the 41st over.

Nelson’s substitute professional Daryn Smit (pictured) took 3-21, Caleb Grant 3-23 and Neil Thompson 3-29.

Nelson stumbled to 2-12 and 3-28 in reply, but Smit hit an unbeaten 59 from 92 balls to see Nelson home in the 39th over.

David Crotty was caught behind for a three-ball duck, while Lewis Bradley made four before being trapped in front.

Matthew Pettinger stuck around for 50 balls for seven, but Smit and former captain Thompson settled any nerves with a partnership worth 60.

Thompson departed for 16 at 88, but Smit and his captain (eight not out) knocked off the winning runs.

Colne went down by 197 runs at reigning champions Clitheroe.

Home skipper Jack Dewhurst hit a career best 130, in Clitheroe’s highest Lancashire League total of 301-7.

He put on 211 for the second wicket with Sam Mulligan, who also hit a career best 83.

Thomas Lord added 26, and professional Fawad Alam 19, with Colne’s stand-in skipper Andy Hakin taking 4-75.

In reply, Eli Smith took 4-32, Harry Lang 2-9 and Alam 2-28 to dismiss Colne for 104.

A last-wicket stand of 39 between John Lambert (26 not out) and chairman Gary Hunt (6) delayed the hosts, but Adam Procter (17) was the only other player in double figures for Colne.

Colne host East Lancs tomorrow and are at Todmorden on Sunday, while Nelson travel to Church tomorrow, and entertain leaders Walsden on Sunday.