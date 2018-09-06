Nelson on verge of the top flight

Nelson can seal a place in the top flight of the Lancashire League at Rochdale on Sunday.

Russell Bradley’s side won by eight wickets at Milnrow on Sunday, to leave them equal 10th in the table, eight points clear of Todmorden, with one game remaining.

Milnrow won the toss and chose to bat at Ladyhouse, but were blown away for 39.

Former skipper Neil Thompson (pictured) took 5-17, Caleb Grant 3-11 and Matthew Heap 2-11, with only one batsman in double figures, home captain Aaron Brown making 13.

Jack Wynn (2-11) saw off openers Matthew Pettinger (4) and then Lewis Bradley (9), but Jack Bradley (16 not out) and sub professional Usman Tariq (11 not out) saw Nelson past the target inside 14 overs.

While Nelson are at 12th place Rochdale, Todmorden host Bacup on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Colne have known for some time they will be in the second tier of the new league set up, and their penultimate game ended in an agonising one-wicket defeat at home to Crompton.

Colne won the toss and elected to bat, but were in deep trouble at 4-27 and 84-7, as Aqib Zulfiqar took a league best 4-38, and Adam Good 3-46.

But Matt Walker’s men recovered to finish all out for 155.

Chris Walton and Andy Hakin shared 51 for the eighth wicket, both finishing two short of their half centuries.

Hakin’s career best 48 came off 44 balls, with six fours.

John Lambert then took 4-40 and professional James Price 3-41, but Harry Dean hit 59 not out as Crompton edged home in the 42nd over.

Dean hit eight fours from 83 balls, adding 47 for the seventh wicket with Danny Cashin (19) and 29 with Good (16) for the ninth wicket.

Colne sign off at Great Harwood on Sunday.