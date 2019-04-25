Nelson pull together to claim victory over Haslingden

Nelson held on to claim victory on the opening day by 10 runs against Haslingden at the CDM Windows Bentgate Cricket Ground.

Neil Thompson’s side were dismissed for 141, but dug in to defend their total, thanks to four wickets each for sub-professional Sehan Weerasinghe and Khurram Nazir.

Skipper Thompson said: “I was very pleased with how the guys pulled together to defend a low total, against a strong Haslingden team.

“There are plenty of lessons to be learned, but it was a great result for our first outing.”

Garry Sudworth took 4-60 and Haslingden professional Ryan Burl claimed 3-21 after Thompson had won the toss and elected to bat.

David Crotty hit 52 from 78 balls and Matthew Pettinger made 38 – the pair sharing 91 for the second wicket, but only Thompson (19) could join them in double figures.

However, Brinscall professional Weerasinghe – who wasthe second-top runscorer in the Ribblesdale League last season – took 4-30 and Nazir 4-29 as Nelson bowled Haslingden out for 131.

Haslingden were in trouble at 28-4, before Colne FC defender Alex Coleman hit 73, but Nelson – who host East Lancashire on Sunday – got home in the 46th over.