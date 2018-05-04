Nelson well beaten at Ramsbottom

Nelson skipper Russell Bradley felt his side let themselves down with the bat in a 96-run defeat at home to Ramsbottom.

The hosts had kept Ramsbottom to 219-6 in their innings, after captain Tom Parton hit 103 from 147 balls.

But the Seedhill side were then dismissed for 123 in reply, as David Crotty (pictured) top-scored with 22.

Matt Burdaky took 5-36 and Jon Fielding 3-13 for Ramsbottom.

Bradley said: “I thought we did okay in the first half of the game, and contained them very well – they could have had more runs.

“But we probably let ourselves down with the bat, though Ramsbottom played well, and they will challenge again.

“It didn’t help that we lost Caleb Grant after two overs with a groin injury – that’s 15 overs or so potentially we lost, and he could be out for a couple of weeks at least now.

“But the other bowlers stepped up on a decent wicket, with not many demons.

“We just didn’t bat as well as we can, so onwards and upwards.”

Nelson are at league newboys Norden in the Worsley Cup tomorrow, before hosting last season’s runners-up and Worsley Cup winners Darwen in the league on Sunday.

While Grant – who had taken 5-31 in the win over Enfield in the first game, is unlikely to be fit, Bradley also has a number of other players missing.

He explained: “We’re without a few players this weekend, there’ll be five changes, but Khurram (Nazir) is back, which is a big positive.

“We’re not really sure what we’ll come up against at Norden, but it’s the same for them.

“They won their first game but lost to Church on Sunday, so we’ll both be looking to bounce back after a defeat.

“And Darwen will be a tough game as well, but we’ll do our best to try and nick a win.”