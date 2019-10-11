Notable success for Trawden AC in Birmingham

Taking on some of the biggest clubs in the country, Trawden AC scored some notable successes at the ERRA Combined Autumn Road Relays in Birmingham on Saturday.

Ben Stratton, Harry Smith and Stan Stephenson raced to a remarkable fourth place in the Under 13s Boys, while the Under 15s Girls – Abigail Stratton, Isabel Holt and Joss Waiting – were among the leading northern clubs as they raced to 15th place overall.

The club was also represented in the Hodgson Brothers Mountain Relays in the Lake District.

The relays are run in pairs, with Fionnuala Swann and Jo Perry leading the Trawden team off, followed by Jim Garside and Tom Cosway, Kerrie-Anne Bretherton and Fiona Hall and Mick Dobson and Adam Wallwork.

Trawden finished 12th in the mixed event, just missing out on the top 50 in the overall teams event.

Sunday saw some of the club’s road runners in both marathon and half-marathon action.

While Mark Fawcett performed well at the Loch Ness Marathon, there was a strong Trawden absence at the MBNA Chester Marathon.

Adam Holda was first home and just missed out on a top 50 place, with club chairman Paul Brown also breaking the three-hour mark.

Matthew Haworth was next home followed by Lee Ford, Donna Lord, Graham Denney, Lady-Gill Robinson, Tony Robinson, Tracey Deed, Alan Deed, Mark Walsh, Diane Ford and Suzanne Davies.

And while Chris Atherton was recording a PB at the Cardiff Half Marathon, Dan Grundy raced to a seventh place finish at the Rochdale Half Marathon with Ian Barton, Louane Frances and Andy Lamb all performing well.