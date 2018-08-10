Off day for Price after agreeing to Colne return

Colne have agreed to re-sign South African professional James Price for the 2019 season.

But it wasn’t Price of Colne’s day on Saturday, with the paid man out for a golden duck as Matt Walker’s side lost by 33 runs at home to Norden.

Speaking about Price’s return next year, Colne Chairman Gary Hunt said: “We’re delighted to have agreed terms with James for next season, having been really impressed with both his attitude and performances on and off the field.

“Pricey has shown thus far he’s capable of scoring big runs, and we are looking forward to seeing more of the same during the rest of this season and in 2019.”

Price has currently scored in excess of 800 runs in the league, cup and T20 fixtures with a high score of 120 coming in his second innings for the club away at Haslingden back in April.

He was unable to add to his tally at the Horsfield on Saturday, as Norden claimed a second win of the season against the locals, having also beaten them in the Worsley Cup.

Walker won the toss and put Norden in to bat, and things started well for the hosts.

Opener Josh Tolley hit a ton in the cup game, but he was gone within the first over as he was caught by Chris Walton at cover off Jhangir Liaqat’s fourth ball for four.

Liaqat then removed Dan Buckley’s middle stump for an eight-ball duck.

Dominic Humphreys joined opener Harvey Fitton and moved the score to 42, at which point Liaqat ran out Humphreys for 13.

Professional Jake Sandham (34) shared 56 with Humphreys Fitton (49), but he and Greg Butterworth (12) were sent back by John Lambert.

Lambert also removed Nick Brierley and visiting captain Hashum Malik without scoring, as Norden went from 4-119 to 7-119.

Fitton was caught by Adam Holt off Walton at 128 for 49, and Walton also saw off Ross Collin at 141, before Tom Booth was run out at 147, leaving Joe Humphreys unbeaten on 9.

Lambert finished with 4-31, as he passed 200 career Lancashire League wickets.

In reply, Colne slumped to 21-4, as Sandham (2-41) and Malik (3-17) made inroads.

Walton hit 30, but Butterworth ripped through the tail, finishing with 5-33 as Colne were all out for 114 in 41.1 overs.

Liaqat was left unbeaten on 26, while Tom Bradshaw added 15.

Colne sit 20th in the table, 51 points adrift of the cut off for the top half.

They are at champions Clitheroe on Sunday, and their remaining six fixtures see them take on East Lancs (h), Todmorden (a), Burnley (h), Littleborough (a), Crompton (h), Great Harwood (a).