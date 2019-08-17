Outstanding Masters Anita Saunders and Leeroy Golding providing inspiration for Pendle athletes

Pendle Athletic Club are proud to have two outstanding athletes who train at Seedhill Track, Nelson.

Both are Northern Masters Athletes, as well as representing Pendle Athletic Club, and they both invest an enormous amount of time into their training and are an inspiration to all the club’s young athletes.

At the British Masters Championships at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham at the weekend, Anita Saunders became the British Masters Champion in the 200m.

She also received a silver medal in the 100m, and a bronze medal in the long jump.

She is currently ranked first in the 100m in the UK at her veteran age group, and fourth at 60m, third at 200m, sixth at 400m and 11th in the long jump.

Pendle’s second outstanding athlete is Leeroy Golding, who has recently competed at the European Games in Turin, Italy, gaining a bronze medal in the discus.

This year he has also competed at the British Masters Championships in Birmingham, the World Masters Championships in Poland, the English Masters Area Challenge at Lee Valley and the British Masters Combined Events Championships in Hull to name but a few.