Paid man Hendricks inspires Nelson with all-round display

Nelson claimed their second league win of the season as they won by 23 runs at Bacup, with professional Reeza Hendricks recording his maiden league century for the club.

And skipper Russell Bradley breathed a sigh of relief after a tricky few weeks.

The Seedhill club had lost two of their first three league games, and exited the Worsley Cup against Norden.

But at Lanehead, Nelson picked up 10 points, as Hendricks made a run-a-ball 106 in a total of 247-4, before claiming 5-55 as Bacup closed on 224-9.

Hendricks hit 10 fours and two sixes in his innings, and shared 95 for the third wicket with skipper Bradley, who hit six fours and a six in his 47.

Caleb Grant also hit a league best unbeaten 59 from 63 balls, including six fours and a six, as he put on 110 with the pro for the fourthwicket.

Bacup got off to a good start in reply as captain Tim Farragher (46) and Simon Newbitt (33) put on 84 for the first wicket.

Professional Ernest Kemm made 78 from 80 balls, but Nelson got stuck into the order after that, before Ben Lord came in at nine and made 28 from 22 balls.

Bradley said: “I’m glad to be able to talk about some positives this week after the last couple of weeks!

“We had a difficult start with the bat, and were 24-2 when I came in.

“Reeza batted really well, and I was able to back him up, and Caleb as well, who batted well.

“We ended up setting a good score, and put the pressure on them.”

And the score proved enough, although there was a bit of a scare: “The Bacup openers batted well, they gave a few chances away, but they gave them a good foundation, and the pro took them close.

“It got a little bit nervy towards the end, but Reeza earned his money.

“He is renowned as a batsman, but his bowling was very good as well, and he deserved his five wickets.”

Nelson host Norden in the league tomorrow, before a home tie with Clifton in the LCB Knockout on Sunday, and Bradley added: “We go into every game wanting to win, whatever the format.

“We want to get some momentum, and the cup offers the chance to play at Old Trafford if you can get to the final like Lowerhouse did last season.”