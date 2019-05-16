Parkrun celebrates fifth anniversary in style

Pendle parkrun celebrated its fifth anniversary in style on Saturday morning.

Over 120 runners completed the course to mark five years of Saturday morning runs at Holt House and Alkincoats Park in Colne.

Since the first run - with a record turnout of 168 runners - over 3,100 different runners have completed the course, representing over 300 clubs.

Between them, those running have clocked up over 3,300 personal bests and finished the course almost 20,500 times for a total of over 102,000 kilometres.

Over 150 different runners have been first across the line in 266 Pendle parkruns, and on Saturday, Adam Holda won for the 27th time, from Spencer Riley and Matty Fleming. Joss Waiting was first female for the seventh time, ahead of Isabel Holt and Natalie Wright.

Over a fifth of the field completed the course in record times on Saturday.

Daniel Brown was quickest of them, and there were also new PBs for Waiting, Callum Singleton, Holt, Connor Fitzpatrick, George Fitzpatrick, Ian Hothersall, Seth Fenton-Clough, Emma Fleming, Samantha Hesketh, Jasmine Nike, Estelle McGuigan, Sharon Cocker, Amanda Burnett, Lola-Mae Sims, Michelle Fenwick, Sharon Webber, Kelley Turner, Lynn Wilkinson, Samantha Smithurst and Julie Mansfield.

The anniversary race concludes with special presentations to the leading runners over the previous 12 months.

Angela O’Hara - for the fifth year - and Stephen Hartley took the adult prizes, Waiting and Connor Jones werethe leading juniors and Brown - for the fifth year - and Amelia Ashworth were Under 11s winners.

To take part, pre-register at www.parkrun.org.uk, and print off a barcode. Pendle parkrun starts at 9 a.m. each Saturday from Holt House.