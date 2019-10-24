Pendle Forest make it four wins from four at Cannock

Pendle Forest maintained their 100% start to their first season in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference North with a 2-0 win at Cannock on Saturday.

For a change, Forest started brightly, although Cannock were pressing high.

Steph Bedford and Freya Bythell celebrate

The first chance of the game went Forest’s way. Good work down the left from Hayley Baines saw her beat two players going into the D, earning Forest a short corner.

Lisa Crewe stepped up with a drag flick, heading for the top corner, only to have it saved on the line by a defenders outstretched stick.

In the ascendency, Forest were able to cut out a square pass from Cannock, Freya Bythell dribbled past her opponent, squaring the ball to Steph Bedford, who moved the ball onto her reverse stick side, slotting it home to give Forest the lead.

Not long after, Thea Cormack intercepted the ball on the right, beat the Cannock defence, crossing the bell to Meg Murphy who turned her defender and smashed it past the keeper.

Pendle Forest's Thea Cormack

After restructuring as a result of Jan Cormack going off injured, the second quarter got underway. Cannock pressed with an extra midfield player, and Forest had to absorb a lot of pressure, with Laura Kendall in goal making a couple of saves with her feet.

A fantastic run down the right by Olivia Bythell resulted in a shot on goal that went just wide before half-time.

At half-time, Cormack returned to the field and Forest sent an early aerial ball from Olivia Bythell which was picked up by Bedford, who showed excellent stick work, beating two players before seeing her shot deflected just wide of the post.

Cannock won themselves a couple of short corners and Kendall made a couple of comfortable saves again with her feet.

In the last quarter, Baines and Bedford had half chances. with a couple of short corners drawing saves.

On Sunday, Forest are at Sutton Coldfield, who also have four wins from four.