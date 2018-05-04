Professional Price fires Colne to one-wicket win

Colne skipper Matt Walker was delighted to get up and running with a nervy one-wicket win at Haslingden, as South African professional James Price hit an impressive 120.

Chasing Haslingden’s 194-7, Price hit 15 fours and a six, before he fell to Oliver Lord with only five runs required for victory.

And nerves became even more frayed as Lord then sent back Sam Tillotson ahead of the last over.

But Colne got over the line with a ball and a wicket to spare.

Tom Bradshaw (28) and Matt Windle (23) also made important contributions with the bat.

Earlier, John Lambert took 5-51 for Colne, as Haslingden’s sub professional Jim Allenby hit 66 not out, and Graham Knowles 52.

Walker said: “I thought we were capable of picking up a win, but it was good to put that into practice.

“It got a bit nervy at the end, but we got there.

“The pro batted really well. I don’t think he gave a chance throughout on what wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat on.

“Conditions on the square and the outfield were not overly helpful, and it was extremely difficult at times.

“But we know the pro is capable of making big scores, and seeing him do it in a Colne shirt was very pleasing.”

The bowlers also did well to keep Haslingden below 200, and Walker added: “Andy Hakin and Jangy (Jhangir Liaqat) didn’t get much luck, and couldn’t make the breakthrough.

“But John Lambert came on and chipped away, and bowled really well.

“It was only towards the end of his spell where their pro scored a few runs off him, but five wickets from 15 overs is a great return, and it helped up keep the score down and give us a chance.”

Colne are in Worsley Cup action tomorrow, as they travel to Dill Hall Lane to face Enfield, before the Horfield plays host to Lancashire League newcomers Rochdale on Sunday.

Enfield lost to Nelson in their first league game, going down by 19 runs on the Duckworth Lewis method, but beat Rishton by 36 runs in a derby at Blackburn Road.

Rochdale, meanwhile, lost by seven wickets to fellow newcomers Milnrow on Sunday, after winning their first game at Littleborough by 135 runs, with 25-year-old South African professional Ed Moore finishing unbeaten on 99.

Walker looked ahead to the weekend: “Enfield lost a few players over the summer, but they will be confident after a good performance on Sunday.

“And Sunday is our first foray against the new sides in the league, so we will have to see what comes of that.

“They will be a very strong side, and have a good pro in Ed Moore, who hit 99 not out in the first game, but was out for single figures at the weekend.

“Hopefully we can keep him in single figures on Sunday!”