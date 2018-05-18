Search for elusive win continues as Earby fall just short against fancied Whalley

Earby sit bottom of the GreenThumb Ribblesdale Cricket League Senior League B, having suffered a third defeat in as many games.

Matt Nutter’s side gave fancied Whalley a scare, however, as the visitors preserved their 100% start to the season, before falling to a 16-run defeat at the Applegarth.

Whalley are now one of just two teams to have won all three of their opening fixtures this term, with defending champions Settle also boasting a perffect record.

Richard Lamb won the toss for Whalley and elected to bat, and Stuart Crabtree (36), professional Sam Sweeney (28), Declan Bailey (38), Lamb (29) and Lee Kearsley (23 not out) all scored well as the visitors posted 191-6, with Jake Hargreaves (2-36), Jason Lockley (2-71) and Richard Craddock (2-26) taking two wickets each.

Sweeney and Joel Blain then stood out with the ball, taking three wickets apiece, while Robbie Read added 2-21, as Earby fell just short in reply, as Nutter (pictured) hit 29, Craddock 22 and Hargreaves 25.

Earby host Feniscowles tomorrow.