The Price is right as Colne go top of Lancashire League Division Two

Captain Matthew Walker felt confident that Colne would be competitive in the Lancashire League’s second tier, but he won’t be getting too carried away just yet despite topping the table.

Colne have won all four of their opening games of the 2019 campaign to take command in Division Two with the latest coming at Cliffe Park against hosts Great Harwood.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start,” said Walker. “Individual performances in games have been good. Players have stood up with the bat and ball and contributed with match-winning displays.

“It’s very early days in terms of the season and there are a lot of games still to play. We thought we were going to be competitive this season.

“We know there will be games where things don’t go our way but we’ve just got to keep putting in performances and picking up points. It’s a nice position to be in but there’s still a lot of cricket to play.”

Professional James Price claimed his 11th wicket of the term in taking 4-45 as the home side were bowled out for 152.

Colne openers David Spokes (29) and Kenton Rhodes (67) put on 79 for the first wicket before the latter put on 44 for the second with Price (38 not out).

The visitors were sitting pretty at 123-1 but then lost five wickets for just one run as Sri Lankan pro Thikshila de Silva, who had top scored with 63 with the bat for the home side, enjoyed a productive spell.

The 25-year-old finished up on 4-35 and had made things interesting at one point before Walker (5 not out) helped his paid man get the visitors over the line.

Walker said: “It was a fantastic start to our innings. A flurry of wickets gave Great Harwood a sniff of gaining something from it. Their professional started to clean up a little bit.

“That made things a little bit more interesting than we would have liked but we still got over the line for a four wicket win.

“James bowled well. He was a little bit unfortunate early on when unrewarded having beaten the bat. He bowled a good line and length in good areas.

“He came back and deservedly picked up some wickets. We were pleased with what he did with the ball and then did what was necessary with the bat after a fantastic start from our opening batsmen.”

Colne welcome Rishton to The Horsfield on Sunday and they will be equipped with a very familiar face.

Their professional, Mansoor Amjad, signed for Colne in 2011 and made an impressive 843 runs at 60.2 with six half centuries and three centuries.

“There are still elements that we can improve on and we’ll be looking to do that this weekend against Rishton,” said the skipper.

“We won’t be taking them lightly. They’ve got some decent players and their pro was here some years ago.

“He’s a class act and was the overall leading run scorer last season so he’s capable of a big innings. However, he’s not the only threat.”