Ton for Majid Inayat as Barnoldswick CC maintain promotion push

Barnoldswick maintained their push for a return to Section A of the Ribblesdale League – and the outright lead of the overall table – with a 103-run win at home to Ribblesdale Wanderers on Saturday.

Jordan Britcliffe won the toss and inserted the hosts.

Majid Inayat on his way to 106 not out

But Barlick made hay as they scored 259-4 in their 45 overs.

All the batsmen bar professional Chalana De Silva made starts, with Majid Inayat and Jack Rietschel in particular taking a liking to the Wanderers bowling.

Openers Amir Saddique (25) and Adil Khan (19) made a solid start, before Rietschel hit 59 off 48 balls, and Inayat finished unbeaten on 106 from 72 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes.

Stand-in skipper Matthew Haines also made 44 not out from 35 deliveries.

Jack Rietschel hits a six on his way to 59

Wanderers were then dismissed for 156 in 40.2 overs, despite 61 from Ryan Canning, while Andrew Needham made 21 and Shaan Singh-Parhar 26.

De Silva took over as leading wicket taker in the league with 3-41, while Rietschel added to his fine efforts with the bat with 4-49.

Mohammed Khalid also claimed 1-30.

The win left Barnoldswick second in the overall table, a point behind Settle, who took over at the top after Padiham’s win over leaders Salesbury.

And they are nine points clear of Cherry Tree in Section B, and – crucially – with a 17-point advantage in the promotion places, with derby rivals Earby currently third.

Barnoldswick travel to defending champions Oswaldtwistle Immanuel in the league tomorrow, after a trip to Settle in Group 1 of the Twenty20 competition tonight.

Barlick have two points from their opening three games, after losing by five wickets to Ribblesdale Wanderers on Friday night at Victory Park.

Wanderers won the toss and elected to field, and reduced Barnoldswick to 29-3, seeing off De Silva (4), Rietschel (5) and Scott Howarth-Hynes (4) cheaply.

But Haines and Adil Khan shared 76 for the fourth wicket, with Khan holding down his end as Haines blasted 59 off 50 balls.

Haines brought his half-century up in the 17th over, after losing Khan for 14 at 105, and without addition to the score, Haines and Paul Beech followed him back to the pavilion in the search for more runs.

Barnoldswick closed on 116-7, as Jordan Britcliffe took 3-45 and Michael English 3-15.

In reply, English (39) and Andrew Needham (30) put on 69 for the first wicket, before the former was trapped by Rietschel.

Two quick wickets followed, with Needham stumped by Jamaal Alcock off De Silva and Mack Spencer caught behind off Rietschel.

Rietschel had John Rain (8) out lbw, but although Pratheek Aradhya had Liam Rain caught and bowled, Shaan Singh-Parhar (19 not out) and Jordan Britcliffe (8 not out) saw Wanderers home.