Trawden runners led home by Dan Grundy in Lancaster 10k

The Trawden series of club championship races continued on Sunday.

And almost 30 members made the trip to Lancaster for the popular Three Bridges 10k.

Anne Clark collected a new PB in the Lago Maggiore 10K in Italy on Sunday

For some it was a first race as club members and for others it proved to be a great chance to chalk up a new PB.

Dan Grundy led the Trawden runners home with a top 10 finish; Adrian Blackledge and David Howard were comfortably in the top 50; Dennis Smith, John McDonald, Stuart Hayton, Sean Cole and Allan Boult were all in the top 100 and there were also strong runs from Dawn Tibbs, Adam Howard, Graham Denney, Debra Leah, Chris Atherton, Mark Walsh, Emma Walker, Colin Smith, Ian Barton, Edward Lee, Andy Lamb, Liz Allison, Elaine Corcoran, Kevin Betts, Louane Frances, Alan Wilkinson, David Pickles, Linda Ensby, Linda Zagorski, Maxine Betts and Matt Allison.

Sunday was also a PB day for Ann Clarke – in the sunnier climes of Italy where she was competing in the Lago Maggiore 10K. And Simon Lister was also flying solo in club colours as he completed his 35th marathon when competing in Brighton.

Saturday saw members involved in a variety of events.

More than 60 members were in parkrun action, the majority of them at Pendle when Joss Waiting was first lady home.

Sean Fitzpatrick clocked up an excellent 26th place finish in the Burnsall Half Marathon; Stuart Hayton and Elaine Corcoran took on the 23 mile Spring into Lakeland Fell Race and Frazer Durris, Tracy Parkinson, Tracy Deed and Alan Deed were also in the Lake District taking on the 16k Lakeland Trail event at Hawkshead.