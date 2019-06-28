0282 hosting new multi-purpose creative venue at Burnley Library

Creatives can enjoy a new multi-purpose venue which is being launched at Burnley Central Library.

Jamie Cunningham and Sam Rushton, directors of 0282, are hosting a gallery, digital archive, music project, video game sessions and much more in the Stocks Massey Music Room. The space will open on Saturday, July 6th at 10-30am, with a free showing of 1960s classic film Whistle down the Wind.

The new space will offer an array of creative activities under one roof.

The pair have spent 20 odd years of putting on a plethora of music and art events, have an award-winning podcast and have created critically acclaimed music and books.

That 0282 Space is a curated gallery to display art and photography produced by Lancashire people while Your Very Own is a comprehensive digital archive of acts, including The Hollies, Tiger Tails, Marcus Intalex, The Earlies, Demdike Stare and Barden Juniors.

Game for Anything offers regular sessions to help demystify and de-vilify video games and show the wide variety of positive benefits for physical and mental well-being.

East Lancs Pound Shop Orchestra's musical project uses commercially available freeware to promote musical inclusion, as heard on BBC 6 Music and NTS radio, and Burnley Wildlife Project is a celebration of the natural diversity of the area using visual and audio materials and incorporating occasional days out.

Help Yourself is a life coaching project co-creating bespoke personal plans to help enable active participation in life, work and education, etc while That 0282 Film Club Thing offers free regular showings of films and documentaries.

Express Yourself will host creative writing projects, including poetry, short stories, rap, and non-fiction workshops and reading events and, finally, there will be a well-being library, with books on prescription, mindfulness and healthy eating.

For more information, follow the 0282 Doings online blog, or find the group on Facebook and Twitter.