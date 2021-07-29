Burnley pub to host phenomenal line-up of live music as festival returns

PrinFest takes place at the Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street this Sunday

The free music event, which is being held at the Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street on Sunday, boasts three packed stages showcasing some of the area's finest talent.

Daniel Wimbles kicks things off on the 'Marquee Originals' stage at noon, followed by Bulbeater, Dylan Austin Band, Johari, Zenova, The Kanes, and Design Rewind.

George Biddulph, Erase & Rewind Duo, Odall, Brandon Wright, Billy Strahan Jr, and Ross McDuff all feature on the 'Indoor Acoustic' stage line-up, while outside playing 'Beer Garden Covers' will be The Antics, The Telfords, Bad Habits, Erase & Rewind, The Switch, Brassneck, and Dirty Suns.

Money raised from the event will go to Pendleside Hospice.

Doors open at 11am, with children and dogs welcome until 7pm.

Royal Dyche owner Justine Lorriman said: "This will be our third PrinFest which originally began when we were called The Princess Royal, hence the name.

"The music scene in Burnley is bursting with talent and we have managed to bring 20 of them, all under one roof. In the marquee we have original music bringing people something new to the stage, in the beer garden we have local bands playing covers where you can sing and dance to your favourite songs, and then inside will bring mellow vibes with acoustic covers.

"We want to bring that festival feeling to the culvert once again and with so many being cancelled due to the pandemic it makes this year even more special.

"Most people in Burnley have either used the hospice’s services themselves or have had family/friends who have needed their help. The pandemic has hit the hospice hard.