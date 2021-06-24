Curtains up for grand reopening of free community cinema in Colne

The bar area

Colne s The Little Savoy Community Picture House, founded in 2018 by Andrew Reed and Darran Ward, was becoming a regular place to visit for our locals and surrounding areas until Covid-19 struck.

The Little Savoy's name was put forward to the Asda foundation for a grant for a revamp and thanks to the Asda Ace Diane Springthorpe and help from Asda Colne, the Little Savoy was given a grant of £6,200, then in February 2020 the work began with just a few members we set to work on the revamp.

Alan Hardacre, Alan Schofield, Tim Mattocks and Andrew Reed spent six months working in lockdown to renovate the Little Savoy in Robert Street to make it what it is today.

The team

Andrew said: "A Hidden Gem is what we call our community picture house and all films we show are free of charge. You must become a member of the Little Savoy to gain access to this facility and you can join our free membership at the Little Savoy which is located behind Trinity Baptist Church or on line at littlesavoy.net.

"The Little Savoy show films to all ages, and people with disabilities, we cater for school outings and the picture house can be used for private functions. So what are you waiting for? Come along and join in the fun, the show is about to start.

"Get your popcorn, hot dogs and coke, sit back, relax and let the Little Savoy take you to another place. We look forward to meeting you."

The grand re-opening commences on July 17th at 10am with Covid restrictions in place.