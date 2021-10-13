Future format of Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival discussed with public
No firm decisions and changes have yet been made about the future of the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival, following a meeting last night of organisers Colne Town Council.
The town council, which controversially voted to permanently cancel the iconic event in its current format last month, met with around 50 members of the public last night to hear their views at Colne Municipal Hall.
The original decision met with widespread opposition from music fans across the world as well as local businesses and political parties.
Last month's report from the town council stated: “It is recommended that Colne Town Council does not reinstate the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in its current form in 2022, and that Colne Town Council investigates options for a music festival on the August Bank Holiday weekend.
"The reasons for these recommendations were to allow the council to still run a festival based on the blues genre on August Bank Holiday weekend, without putting strain on the council’s resources and finances.”
Coun. Mary Thomas, chairman of Colne Town Council, following last night's meeting, said: “The council no longer has the resources to run the Colne Blues event in its current form.
"However, we are talking with local residents and an organisation who contacted the council which runs similar festivals. We are listening to suggestions and ideas for the festival from groups of interested parties, local businesses and local residents. What eventual shape this festival will take is yet to be decided.”