Pendle MP urges residents to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style

Next year will see the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, which recognises Queen Elizabeth II’s seventieth year on the throne, will provide an opportunity for the community to come together.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said he is looking forward to joining his constituency in celebrating this unique moment, and he is keen to spread awareness about the many ways in which Pendle residents can take part over the bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday June 5th.

The Jubilee programme is set to begin on Thursday June 2nd with The Queen’s Birthday Parade and the lighting of beacons across the UK.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace will host ‘The Platinum Party’, which includes a live BBC concert. To draw the festivities to a close, communities across the country will get together for ‘The Big Jubilee Lunch’ and the Platinum Pageant.

Mr Stephenson said: “I am hugely excited to take part in this uniquely historical occasion, and I will do all I can to make sure it is marked fittingly in Pendle.

In particular, I look to ensure that our constituents all have an equal opportunity to access the ways in which we can celebrate these special events. “The Platinum Jubilee is one of a number of spectacular events taking place in the UK throughout 2022, alongside the Commonwealth Games and the Festival UK* to name a few. I am very much looking forward to what will doubtless be a year of celebration and renewal for Pendle.”

In keeping with the long tradition of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations, local councils are being encouraged to light beacons across the UK in the evening of June 2nd.

On Friday, thanksgiving services will take place across the country, including a special broadcast from St Paul’s Cathedral.