Professional soloists to grace the stage with popular Burnley choir for production of musical masterpiece

Burnley Municipal Choir will perform Messiah on Saturday, December 4th, at St Peter’s Parish Church starting at 7pm.

Soloists include soprano Nicola Howard, mezzo Kathleen Wilkinson, tenor Nicholas Watts and bass Dean Robinson

Each of them are in great demand for their solo performances across Europe and Kathleen, who began her musical career in Burnley, now travels extensively to sing both at home and abroad, and has only recently returned from performing for over two months in Berlin.

Accompanying the evening will be the East Lancs Sinfonia, an orchestra made up of professional musicians who regularly perform at the highest level. Trumpet soloist Jimmy Hoyle will also contribute to the overall high standard of musicianship.

In the orchestra world, George Frideric Handel’s Messiah is every bit an annual Christmas tradition as Santa Claus and Christmas trees.

Composed in 1741, Messiah offers a three part narrative made up of the prophesied the birth of Jesus Christ followed by his sacrifice for humankind and the final section is the resurrection.

The conductor for the evening is Burnley Municipal Choir's director of music, Nigel Wilkinson.

Hilary Wood said: "Messiah has been performed in Burnley before now, but not in recent times.

"This concert presents a wonderful opportunity for us all to encounter high quality music-making at a local level.

"At a time of change and uncertainty, it is a reminder to us all, that those things which truly enhance our lives

are worth holding on to, re-visiting and once again experiencing the enrichment they bring.

"As you make your preparations for Christmas, there can be no better way to begin, than to ‘seize the moment’ and immerse yourself in the choir’s presentation of ‘Messiah.'

"Your readiness for Christmas could not be more complete.

Tickets are £12 and are available from http://www.burnleychoir.co.uk / via BMC Facebook page or from