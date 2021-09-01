Retro in the Park 2021. Photo Luke Deakin.

Retro in the Park: Incredible photos from an 'unforgettable' day at Towneley Park

Thousands of revellers flocked to Towneley Park for a mammoth Burnley festival years in the making at the weekend.

By John Deehan
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 8:59 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:01 am

Retro in the Park brought sun, fun and a field full of tunes as world class DJs lined up across three stages to put on a dance spectacle that will live long in the memory.

Grammy Award-winning DJ, remixer and producer Roger Sanchez headlined the event, backed by a stellar bill boasting names like house legend Paul Taylor, Tall Paul, Graeme Park, Sonique, Nightcrawlers and N Trance.

The festival, set against the stunning Towneley estate backdrop, also showcased top local DJs such as Matty Robinson, James Sempie and Mark Johnstone.

Retro in the Park 2021. Photo Luke Deakin.

Retro in the Park 2021. Photo Luke Deakin.

Retro in the Park 2021. Photo JPI Media

Retro in the Park 2021. Photo JPI Media.

