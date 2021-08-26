Retro in the Park: Last few tickets remaining for Burnley's huge outdoor dance extravaganza

Retro in the Park takes place in Towneley Park on Saturday

The words 'Retro in the Park' have been on the lips of music lovers ever since legendary house master Paul Taylor made the announcement back in 2019.

And on Saturday, the curtain will finally lift on a spectacle years in the making.

Paul's name needs no introduction in these parts, but then neither do many of the acts that make up a billing covered in stardust.

Paul Taylor

Grammy Award-winning DJ, remixer and producer Roger Sanchez headlines the event, while 90s stars including Sonique, Nightcrawlers, N Trance and Graeme Park will add a nostalgic touch to proceedings.

A raft of local DJs, including Matty Robinson and James Sempie, also feature on a line-up that spans three stages set within the stunning surroundings of the Towneley estate.

Paul told the Express last month: "People are starting to get really positive about it. We've seen a lot of positivity in messages coming through at Retro HQ and across our social media channels. I can't wait for this.

"All my events have been postponed several times, but this is it now! We're coming back out of the other side and we're going for it. It's a big party and I just hope that everybody embraces it and just goes for it - this now is one of the biggest parties of our life!

The Retro in the Park layout

"Retro has a musical identity. People know that it's always been a celebration. That's our tagline: 'A celebration of house music'. People know what we're all about and they'll come knowing that they're going to have a good time."