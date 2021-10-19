The Mersey Beatles bring their "Fab Four Number 1" show to Colne

The Mersey Beatles have played to sold-out audiences around the globe for more than 20 years and they are bringing their unmissable theatre show to The Muni, Colne, on Thursday November 4th.

And to celebrate the return of live music – and, of course, the hits of the greatest band of all time – The Mersey Beatles will play every Beatles’ chart-topping single in this magnificent two-hour show alongside more than 20 other classic songs.

So, get your dancing shoes ready as such smash-hits as From Me To You, She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand to Lady Madonna, Get Back and Hey Jude will all be delivered in a truly authentic way.

The Mersey Beatles are coming to Colne

Formed in Liverpool in 1999, The Mersey Beatles – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo), together with keyboard player and percussionist Tony Cook – were the resident Beatles’ band at the legendary Cavern Club between 2002-2012 – clocking up more than 600 gigs.

Since leaving The Cavern, The Mersey Beatles have toured the world many times over – winning legions of fans, including John Lennon’s sister Julia Baird and The British Beatles Fan Club who rate them as "The best Beatles tribute band around”.

They exude the inner and outer spirit of the real thing, from the costumes, instruments, Scouse charm and, of course, that unmistakable era-defining, Liverpool-born sound. Their show wonderfully flows from the ‘Mop Top’ hits of Beatlemania, through the psychedelic creativity of Sgt Pepper to the melodic wonder of the Fab Four’s later work.

Steven said: “We can’t wait to play Colne. We always get such a great response from audiences in Lancashire so it’s going to be a great night.

“As for everyone, this last year has been incredibly difficult. Our 2020 World Tour was postponed and not being able to go and play shows has been so frustrating.

“But live music is back at last and so we thought what better way to celebrate than to create the ultimate feel-good night by playing, for the first time, every Beatles’ Number One in the same show.”

Mark added: “That’s 17 chart-toppers – from 1963’s From Me To You to 1969’s The Ballad of John and Yoko – played totally live, as they should be, plus many, many, more Fab Four hits.

“We’ll play around 40 songs in the show so it’s going to be a brilliant night for Beatles fans. My advice is bring your dancing shoes!”