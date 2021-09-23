Thousands have signed petition to save Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

Picture by Julian Brown 27/08/16 Crowds watch buskers perform Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival, Colne

The Burnley Express and Leader Times revealed yesterday that organisers Colne Town Council had voted to permanently cancel the popular event, which had attracted thousands of music fans from across the world to the town over the last 30 years.

The decision was met with widespread anger and disbelief from the public, which prompted festival fan Carl Allen to start the petition on change.org.

He said: "Last night the town council cancelled the festival indefinitely in a behind closed doors meeting. This has caused outrage among the town's people and could cost local businesses huge losses in revenue and customers who they rely on over the Blues weekend.

"The festival brings in visitors, musicians and fans from all over the world to our beautiful little town. The atmosphere is always electric the music is fantastic and the people are so friendly.

"To cancel this festival as they have makes no sense and will hurt the town in possibly an unrepairable way."