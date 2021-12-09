Tickets now on sale for highly anticipated Cliviger Sounds Festival featuring China Crisis, Kiki Dee, and more

China Crisis will play Cliviger Sounds on Friday, June 3rd.

A new and exciting four-day festival featuring a star-studded retro line-up is finally set to grace Burnley at the third time of asking.

Cliviger Sounds is all set to run alongside the Queen's Jubilee Weekend next year, with four nights of live music taking place on June 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

The festival, which will be held in a luxury marquee on the Kettledrum Estate, Red Lees Road, had been due to take place in 2020, and then 2021.

Cliviger Sounds plays host to Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri on Thursday, June 3rd.

Covid put paid to both events, but undeterred, organiser Steve Reid is now looking forward to welcoming people to an event he believes will be biggest of its kind since the heydays of the Burnley International Blues Festival.

"We're so excited that Cliviger Sounds is finally happening," he said. "It's the third time of trying but we've decided to take the plunge. It's a great line-up and one we feel appeals to a wide audience. Tickets are already selling fast, so we're anticipating four sold out shows come the summer."

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri open up the festival on Thursday, June 2nd, asking audiences to join them on a wonderfully intimate, acoustic journey of stories and song which includes unique covers by artists such as Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra, as well as Kiki’s own hits “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, “I Got The Music In Me”, “Loving & Free” and the stunning “Amoureuse”.

On Friday, June 3rd, 80s icons China Crisis will be filling the air with their new wave, synth-pop sound, performing hits like "Wishful Thinking", "Black Man Ray" and "King In A Catholic Style (Wake Up)". The band will be supported by local artist Phil Johari.

They will be followed on Saturday by Andy Fairweather Low, former vocalist and leader of pop group Amen Corner. The band had four Top 30 hits starting with "Gin House Blues" in 1967, and Andy has played with artists such as Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Elton John, Jimi Hendrix, and the Who, among many more.

Closing the festival on Sunday will be the stunningly vibrant Swing Commanders, performing a not-to-be-missed 1940s D-Day tribute set. Support comes from comedian Mick Miller.

Tickets are priced at £26.50 for each evening, and can be bought here.