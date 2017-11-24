Book review: The Meaning of Rice And Other Tales from the Belly of Japan by Michael Booth

Japan is home to some of the world’s most quirky and colourful foods. It really is an experience testing what is on offer in this exotic country.

It’s six years since we visited and tried out green melon bread and noodle sandwiches and things have certainly moved on a pace or two since.

Author Michael Booth and his family first ventured to Japan 10 years ago, resulting in his highly successful book called Sushi and Beyond.

He could not resist going back and eating more food and his latest adventures and dishes are featured in The Meaning of Rice and Other Tales.

It is not just a book of food though, it is a warm and funny tome which sees Michael and his family venture far off the beaten track to find a fascinating cast of food heroes, from a couple lavishing love on rotten fish to a chef who literally sacrificed a limb in pursuit of the ultimate bowl of ramen.

It’s fun and full of food and Michael has been dubbed the new Bill Bryson – not bad then!

The Meaning of Rice And Other Tales from the Belly of Japan by Michael Booth, £14.99, www.penguin.co.uk/vintage

Follow me on Twitter @Emojiadventurer