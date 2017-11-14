Celebrating all things Lancashire at Colne literary event

Burnley performers are painting the town red by hosting a literary event celebrating Lancashire Day.

A home-themed prose and poetry event hosted by John Cummings will offer performances by local actors, including Marilyn Crowther, Alan Hargreaves and Peter Allen.

There will also be original poetry from local poets, including Mervyn Hadfield.

Residents are welcome to read a favourite piece or their own work.

The event will be held at Colne Library on Monday, November 27th at 2pm.