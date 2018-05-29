New book of Lancashire myths unveils Burnley, Clitheroe, and Pendle legends

A new book shining a light on the wild and wondrous nooks and crannies of one of the UK's most storied counties is now available, promising a fascinating collection of "bizarre and off-beat" tales and illustrations.

Released by the Gloucestershire-based Amberley Publishing, Illustrated Tales of Lancashire by David Paul brings together a range of the historic area's strange and mythical stories, exploring the rich heritage of arguably the UK's most illustrious county in a book on places, events, and people seldom mentioned in conventional guides.

Illustrated Tales of Lancashire by David Paul

Featured in the book is the story of All Hallows' Eve, telling the tale of a beleaguered local farmer, who climbed Pendle Hill to meet with witches at Malkin Tower during a lightning storm, only to flee when a "satanic face" sprang at them, leading to the farmer going missing in the night.

Also included is the story of the Unbidden Guest, which chronicles the eerie visit of the Devil to a Clitheroe wizard, who signed his soul away for untold riches, only for his corpse to vanish after his death, and the tale of The Rescue of Moonbeam, in which a young Pendle fisherman falls foul of vivid dreams of a dwarf king mistreating his subjects.

"Lancashire is one of England's most diverse counties," said a spokesperson from Amberley Publishing. Interesting remains, strange happenings, hoaxes, witchcraft, and incredible legends are all featured. It's an unusual mix of the curious, the quaint, and the mysterious, where even those who know this northwestern county will find something new and surprising."

Born and raised in Liverpool ("when it still fell within the Lancashire boundary"), author David was a teacher in the city until he retired to write a number of books on aspects of both the city and the county, earning a reputation as one of the North West's finest local historians. Illustrated Tales of Lancashire is fully-illustrated and as well as in paperback, is available in Kindle, Kobo, and iBook.